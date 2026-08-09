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Residential properties for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

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apartments
37
houses
68
106 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$210,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 278 m²
An exciting opportunity to purchase 2 x two-story villa sister villas nestled amidst the lus…
$227,530
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Boutique villa complex in Ubud The complex is surrounded by the jungle, with views of the…
$146,000
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa with 4 bedrooms in the heart of Ubud (Bali)Bamboolina Villa Ubud is a mod…
$590,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$159,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the dat…
$195,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 2 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Sales officially launch on October 15th, but the best deals are available now. Reserve your…
$155,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$249,000
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Villa 3 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
$255,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
AN ARCHITECTURAL GEM IN BALI’S LUSH JUNGLE Experience Twin House, a unique masterpiece of co…
$1,43M
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International Property Alerts
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
This 2024-built Joglo compound sits on 1,269 square metres of quiet land, merging traditiona…
$699,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
New investment project in Bali with a guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years. Financial adva…
$140,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
An exceptional 1‑bedroom villa in Lodtunduh, Ubud, offering elevated jungle views and a priv…
$198,000
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Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 23 m²
We present to your attention a unique apartment in the project - a residential complex with …
$56,921
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with 3 bedrooms in the center of Ubud, Bali!This stylish two-storey villa is lo…
$530,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the heart of picturesque nature.Unique 4-storey designer villa with turnkey finishi…
$545,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on …
$118,800
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$159,500
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 2 rooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
$215,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$127,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$225,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern apartments and townhouses with smart home technol…
$110,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$249,000
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International Property Alerts
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 930 m²
Private Jungle-View Villa Near Ubud with Infinity Pool, Sauna & Spacious Design Tucked into …
$1,35M
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in a modern complex. Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% -…
$160,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$255,000
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be specified on the d…
$357,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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5 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
This is a rare opportunity to own a 33-are compound in Ubud's heart, built for serious inves…
$855,500
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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