Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Ubud

Residential properties for sale in Ubud, Indonesia

houses
12
14 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€369,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€319,395
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€292,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€82,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 315 m²
€292,018
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€264,641
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
€255,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
€301,143
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
€219,013
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer apart…
€200,710
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€310,269
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€177,948
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indo…
€530,178
Leave a request

Properties features in Ubud, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir