Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
115
138 properties total found
Apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
TOP TOP
Apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
The unique apartment complex is located in the heart of the cultural and natural capital of …
$96,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elegant Leasehold 1-Bedroom Villa in Ubud – An Affordable Luxury Property in Bali’s Enchanti…
$149,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$280,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$99,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$200,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 1/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.The residenti…
$79,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$200,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$280,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Family apartments and villas on the stunning island of Bali in the most picturesque and cult…
$72,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
Exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Ubud, Bali. The project stands out for…
$105,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Penestanan, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Penestanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
Profitable apartments in Ubud with panoramic views of the jungle and waterfall.Get passive i…
$79,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of 5 villas situated on the edge of a jungle slope. Each villa has a terrace with …
$163,118
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
$405,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your serene riverside haven in Ubud. This leasehold Riverside Villa is a unique cha…
$295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Ubud at a real cost of $90,000 at the start. The lowest cost per square meter,…
$86,357
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
Clarify promotional proposals !!
$130,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Ubud, Indonesia
House
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
$90,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a modern villa with infinity with a pool and a panoramine view of the jungle.…
$350,000
Leave a request
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The project consists of 110 villas, spread out among the tropical jungle nature. 4.1 hectare…
$138,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Fully furnished villas in Ubud with a view and a private pool. The villas will be turnkey, r…
$190,945
Leave a request
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 96 m²
A luxurious one -story Will with a view of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a landscap…
$312,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Property types in Ubud District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ubud District, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go