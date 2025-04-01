Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. Tabanan
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tabanan, Indonesia

houses
7
7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Swimming pool in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Swimming pool
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stylish Tulum-Style Villa in Peaceful Kelating – 2 Bedrooms with Ricefield Views Price: IDR…
$125,392
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene village of Kaba-Kaba, this charming two-bedroom villa offers an idylli…
$210,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience the perfect blend of natural charm and modern living with this stunning riverside…
$257,400
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Tucked away in the serene village of Buwit, just 15 minutes from the iconic Tanah Lot, this …
$253,440
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the tranquil area of Buwit, Tabanan, this beautifully designed mezzanine-style vi…
$85,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Swimming pool, with Garage
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the charm of a nature-inspired home designed to evoke a sense of tranquility and …
$132,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Tabanan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience a serene lifestyle in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa, situated in the …
$259,000
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
