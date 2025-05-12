Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Riau Islands
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Riau Islands, Indonesia

houses
10
10 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 7 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$807,300
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Royal 5 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 6 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$807,300
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 4 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$726,570
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Grand 2 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Royal 1 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Deluxe 3 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$726,570
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Royal 9 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Grand 8 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a …
$982,800
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nyamuk, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nyamuk, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Grand 10 Discover a haven of luxury and exclusivity at The Pavilions Anambas, a…
$982,800
Leave a request

Properties features in Riau Islands, Indonesia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go