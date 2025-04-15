Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Java, Indonesia

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Security in Gondangdia, Indonesia
Villa with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Security
Gondangdia, Indonesia
Area 154 m²
A unique resort complex of Will, located on a spacious area of ​​8 hectares, which perfectly…
$577,771
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa with Swimming pool, with Security in Gondangdia, Indonesia
Villa with Swimming pool, with Security
Gondangdia, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
The luxurious villa on the island of Lombok invites you to the mysterious and bewitching wor…
$6,19M
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
6 bedroom house in Peneleh, Indonesia
6 bedroom house
Peneleh, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
M O A   V I L L A   R E S O R T   B A L I Villas from $ 420,000 Deposit only $ 5000 Payback …
$495,000
4 bedroom house in Peneleh, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Peneleh, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
P R O E TO MADURA V I L L A R E S O R T E T O.VILL FOR COMPLEX AREA4, SPALICESLAND - 360 M2B…
$394,000
Properties features in Java, Indonesia

