Residential properties for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

apartments
32
houses
17
64 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€163,896
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€163,896
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€291,371
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
CHILDFREE COMPLEX CONCEPT  Ideal living conditions surrounded by top-end establishments , F…
€204,870
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
SECRETS – LOCATION IN THE HEART OF CHANGU   More than 50 popular cafes and restaurants n…
€235,828
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
€241,291
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 123/4
€120,190
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/4
€245,844
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
New residential complex with excellent infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The firs…
€179,107
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhouse wi…
€303,252
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a town…
€299,346
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Bali, Indonesia We offer a townhous…
€338,752
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level townhouses with swimming pools with high yield in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia The n…
€301,113
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€227,633
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€291,371
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments …
€163,896
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, In…
€232,751
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished townhouses with swimming pools at 300 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia Inve…
€329,934
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Bali, Indonesia W…
€316,250
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bali, …
€169,681
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of townhouses near Berawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia We offer furnished townh…
€213,224
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
€167,630
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€210,397
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€276,193
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€306,608
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
€154,791
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
€154,791
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€127,475
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
€127,475
Mir