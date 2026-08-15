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Residential properties for sale in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

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houses
7
7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
The two-bedroom beachfront villa Sumba, Indonesia is the recommended unit in this developmen…
$134,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
This one-bedroom beachfront villa Sumba, Indonesia offers one of the most accessible entry p…
$94,990
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
The Three-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Sumba is the flagship unit in this Indian Ocean developme…
$189,990
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This Sumba villa investment places you at the heart of one of Southeast Asia's most compelli…
$94,990
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1 bedroom house in Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
1 bedroom house
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia. The complex is located in a un…
$395,000
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Villa in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villas on Sumba Island! Imagine your home in paradise: villas with stunning ocean views, sur…
$160,000
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumba Barat, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Noah, a premium villa complex on Sumba Island | Indonesia. The complex is located in a un…
$395,000
Leave a request

Properties features in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

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