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Residential properties for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

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Sanur
10
134 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 3-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$450,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 3-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$562,500
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3 bedroom apartment in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This 2026-built Mediterranean villa sits in Sanur's coastal zone with all permits locked in …
$200,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A 2-bedroom private pool villa in a boutique managed community in Sanur, handing over in mid…
$185,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
A one-bedroom residence in a boutique managed apartment building in Sanur, handing over in m…
$119,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
New project in Sanur - the most prestigious and convenient area for living in Bali. Pre-sal…
$94,500
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ESTABRO
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2 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
A completed two-bedroom courtyard pool villa in a managed community in Sanur, handed over in…
$294,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Wake up to sweeping ocean views and end your days with Bali’s golden sunsets from this Medit…
$154,350
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5 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 148 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 5-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$555,000
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
This eight-bedroom multi-unit estate sits on 400 sqm of titled land in Sanur, built in 2015 …
$210,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 3-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$450,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 148 m²
SANUR CASSANDRA VILLAS is a premium villa complex located in central Sanur, Bali. This 5-bed…
$555,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Munggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
An income-producing boutique townhouse arranged across two levels, sold fully furnished and …
$95,377
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Apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
Apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
A boutique managed apartment building in Sanur, on Bali's south-east coast, of efficient one…
$109,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A 2-bedroom private pool villa in a boutique managed community in Sanur, handing over in mid…
$185,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This modern tropical villa in Sanur sits on 200m² of land with a 185m² two-story building, o…
$235,600
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5 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 153 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 5-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$573,750
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5 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
5 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 153 m²
A completed, ready-to-move 5-bedroom pool villa in a managed villa community in Sanur, hande…
$573,750
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Apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
Apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
A boutique managed apartment building in Sanur, on Bali's south-east coast, of efficient one…
$109,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
A one-bedroom residence in a boutique managed apartment building in Sanur, handing over in m…
$165,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
This modern contemporary villa locks in serious upside for buyers moving fast. You're purcha…
$185,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Spanning 5,000 sqm in one of Kerobokan’s most accessible residential areas, this upscale vil…
$236,680
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1 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
A one-bedroom residence in a boutique managed apartment building in Sanur, handing over in m…
$119,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pemecutan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This Mediterranean-inspired villa in Balangan blends sophistication with everyday comfort. F…
$194,250
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1 bedroom apartment in Munggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
An income-producing boutique townhouse arranged across two levels, sold fully furnished and …
$95,377
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2 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
This modern contemporary villa locks in serious upside for buyers moving fast. You're purcha…
$185,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made townhouses in a boutique project in Sanur!PUNGUTAN Townhouse is a ready-made bout…
$265,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Denpasar, Indonesia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Denpasar, Indonesia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
This eight-bedroom multi-unit estate sits on 400 sqm of titled land in Sanur, built in 2015 …
$210,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Munggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Munggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Set within a small complex of just three townhouses, this two-storey home is offered fully f…
$84,156
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Steps away from all the facilities that Sanur has to offer and a mere 1 kilometres to Mertas…
$222,677
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Property types in Denpasar

apartments
houses

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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