  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Denpasar

Residential properties for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

apartments
13
houses
6
19 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€447,152
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€237,265
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€237,265
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€237,265
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€237,265
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
+79651431360 zayavkaDDA@yandex.ru
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Denpasar, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€173,386
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€209,888
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesi…
€254,521
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia We offer…
€773,440
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with appliances
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Bali, Indonesia We offer stylish…
€198,627
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
€465,404
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
€228,139
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
€228,139
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
€775,673
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Denpasar, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
€447,152
1 room apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
€401,525
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS ON THE FIRST LINE OF OCEAN. ONLY INTEGRATED INTEGRATED LASURY. DISTRI…
€970,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS ON THE FIRST LINE OF OCEAN. ONLY INTEGRATED INTEGRATED LASURY. DISTRI…
€450,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€666,166
Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
