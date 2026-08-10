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Residential properties for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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Nusa Dua
132
Jimbaran
22
961 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Spacious villa with 5 bedrooms in Balangan district, Jimbaran!Prefabricated villa with 5 bed…
$292,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villas in the Pandawa area!Oasis Villas Pandawa by PRO BALI REAL ESTATE is a func…
$265,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Villa with a smart home system on Bukita - a ready-made facility near the beach of Melastie!…
$330,000
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach!Melasti Dream Residence is a closed complex of p…
$200,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
From $119,990, this Uluwatu villa investment offers 13–17% projected annual ROI in one of Ba…
$119,990
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Villa in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Villa
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
$932,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
RAHYA VILLAS COMPLEX - ready-made apartment at Pandawa Beach, BukitRahya Villas Complex from…
$144,000
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Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two three-bedroom contemporary Balinese villas in Ungasan, a short drive from the southern b…
$230,000
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International Property Alerts
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Apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
A collection of two-bedroom minimalist villas set on the Balangan hillside, a short ride fro…
$186,000
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Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two-bedroom Mediterranean villas in quiet Ungasan, a short drive to the southern beaches. Pr…
$197,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This 2025-built luxury villa sits on 178 m² in Bingin with unobstructed ocean views from the…
$496,100
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1 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A one-bedroom apartment in a managed resort community in Nusa Dua, handing over in early 202…
$105,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
A compact one-bedroom villa over a single floor, built around a 2 by 5 metre private pool. M…
$180,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa near the Sundays Beach Club and Savaya!A modern two-storey villa in the Bukit area…
$160,600
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Nyala Villas is an exclusive boutique development of just 9 luxury villas nestled above the …
$209,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 1BR tropical-modern villa in Pecatu sits on pink-zone tourism land; that zoning is a se…
$169,000
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Apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
Apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Two-bedroom Mediterranean villas in quiet Ungasan, a short drive to the southern beaches. Pr…
$197,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from…
$90,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
This corner-unit villa gives you something rare in Uluwatu's dense development: genuine priv…
$269,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
TAVA Villas & Suites is a luxury complex in Jimbaran, Bali!Modern villas with private pools …
$302,145
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
LUXEVISTA VILLAS – Modern 1-Bedroom Villa with Waterslide, Pandawa / Nusa Dua, Bali Discover…
$150,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
This 1BR tropical-modern villa in Pecatu sits on pink-zone tourism land; that zoning is a se…
$169,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
We fill information for 1BR villa, which actually also has 3BR villa option. Our villa is lo…
$163,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Perched on Bingin Hill's cliffs, this 1-bedroom tropical-modern villa captures ocean, jungle…
$199,500
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in the heart of Uluwatu!Furnished!Modern design, pa…
$349,999
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom house in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Location / Distance: 10 minutes to ITDC Nusa Dua 10 minutes to Bali Mandara Toll Road 8 minu…
$112,100
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3 bedroom apartment in Balangan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
This is a solid off-plan play on Bukit Peninsula. You're locking in $250,200 for a 3BR, 3BA …
$472,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This 2024-built Mediterranean villa sits on 200 sqm in Nyang Nyang, five minutes from world-…
$175,000
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Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
One-bedroom luxury apartments on the Pecatu cliffs with open ocean views and resort-style am…
$495,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
One-bedroom townhouse over two floors, with a private terrace and resident pool access, in a…
$281,750
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Property types in Kuta Selatan

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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