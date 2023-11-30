Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kuta Selatan

Residential properties for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Ungasan
25
Pecatu
16
Benoa
8
Nusa Dua
8
Jimbaran
3
52 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€63,646
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 m²
Floor 1/4
€81,857
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€554,132
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€440,698
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
€340,539
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€101,980
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€63,737
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,27M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
€136,125
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
€546,320
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
€455,267
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
€500,793
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
€227,633
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€147,506
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
€117,459
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€637,373
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
€398,358
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€227,633
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
€273,160
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€546,320
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€500,793
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€455,267
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€398,358
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€327,792
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€252,673
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€134,759
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€109,264
Leave a request

Property types in Kuta Selatan

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
