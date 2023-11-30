Residential properties for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

UAE
1 room apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
2
1
40 m²
1/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€63,646
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
1
1
4 m²
1/4
€81,857
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3
213 m²
2
€554,132
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
2
151 m²
2
€440,698
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
1
106 m²
2
€340,539
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
151 m²
2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
110 m²
2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
33 m²
€101,980
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
€63,737
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
5
4
500 m²
€1,27M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
1
1
60 m²
3/10
€136,125
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
5
275 m²
€546,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
3
186 m²
€455,267
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
4
211 m²
€500,793
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
3
3
127 m²
€227,633
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
45 m²
3
€147,506
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
35 m²
3
€117,459
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
4
4
200 m²
€637,373
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
3
125 m²
1
€398,358
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
2
2
140 m²
2
€227,633
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
3
3
165 m²
3
€273,160
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3
123 m²
4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in South Kuta, Ba…
€312,404
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
6
5
275 m²
2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€546,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
5
4
211 m²
2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€500,793
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
4
3
186 m²
2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€455,267
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
4
4
125 m²
1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€398,358
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
3
3
100 m²
1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€327,792
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
2
2
75 m²
1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€252,673
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
45 m²
1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€134,759
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
1
1
35 m²
2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€109,264
Recommend
Leave a request
