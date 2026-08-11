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Residential properties for sale in Sanur, Indonesia

;
apartments
7
houses
3
10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the In…
Price on request
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This modern tropical villa in Sanur sits on 200m² of land with a 185m² two-story building, o…
$235,600
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the In…
$410,000
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ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 312 m²
Combining the warm, earthy tones of Mediterranean design with practical modern comforts, thi…
$115,900
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2 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the In…
$780,000
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ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Steps away from all the facilities that Sanur has to offer and a mere 1 kilometres to Mertas…
$222,677
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 4
The start of sales of the apartment complex of the first coastline in Sanur. The complex inc…
$160,240
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 4
The launch of sales of the oceanfront apartment complex in Sanur. The complex includes 66 ap…
$94,993
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2 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia W…
$810,606
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 101 m²
Первый и единственный клубный комплекс апартаментов на первой линии океана. В лучшем месте …
$468,799
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