Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Sanur

Residential properties for sale in Sanur, Indonesia

apartments
7
13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Sitadel - This is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from the best Bali beac…
€667,811
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on. Bali. City on the coast of the ocean - st…
€884,055
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on. Bali. City on the coast of the ocean - st…
€318,005
Leave a request
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on. Bali. City on the coast of the ocean - st…
€263,490
Leave a request
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique complex from an experienced developer on. Bali. City on the coast of the ocean - st…
€204,432
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Первый и единственный клубный комплекс апартаментов на первой линии океана. В лучшем месте …
€440,797
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
€463,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
€772,299
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
€399,778
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS ON THE FIRST LINE OF OCEAN. ONLY INTEGRATED INTEGRATED LASURY. DISTRI…
€970,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS ON THE FIRST LINE OF OCEAN. ONLY INTEGRATED INTEGRATED LASURY. DISTRI…
€450,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Sanur, Indonesia
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€663,269
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€445,208
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir