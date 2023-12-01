Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in East Kalimantan, Indonesia

2 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in East Kalimantan, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
East Kalimantan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This apartment is located opposite the beach, on the first line of the elite district of Ile…
€599,000
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in East Kalimantan, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
East Kalimantan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in El Forti Palma de Mallorca. The apartment has a large…
€450,000
per month
Properties features in East Kalimantan, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
