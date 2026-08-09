Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. West Nusa Tenggara
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

;
Taliwang
4
29 properties total found
Villa in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
TOP TOP
Villa
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
The villas are located in a promising part of South Lombok, combining natural authenticity, …
$53,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
TOP TOP
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This Sumbawa property investment represents the strongest value proposition in the resort — …
$114,990
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Lombok freehold boutique villas opportunity in one of Southeast Asia's most exciting emergin…
$179,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxury freehold boutique villas Lombok opportunity in one of Southeast Asia's most exciting …
$129,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This Sumbawa luxury villa represents the flagship offering in one of Indonesia's most extrao…
$164,990
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This Lombok property investment represents the strongest value proposition on one of Southea…
$229,990
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Freehold Lombok luxury villas, opportunity at one of the most accessible entry points in Sou…
$85,000
Leave a request
Villa in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This Sumbawa glamping villa investment offers the most unique and distinctive rental proposi…
$79,990
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This Lombok villa investment places you on one of Southeast Asia's most extraordinary beachf…
$139,990
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
This Lombok luxury villa represents the flagship offering on one of Southeast Asia's most ex…
$339,990
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sumbawa investment villa places you on one of Indonesia's most extraordinary beachfront clif…
$89,990
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Lombok luxury freehold boutique villa opportunity unlike anything else in Southeast Asia. Th…
$69,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale are one bedroom luxury apartments with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turq…
$195,100
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Selong Belanak, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Finished 1 bedroom single storey villa with a total plot size from 200 sqm. FREEHOLD, ideal …
$167,500
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity to purchase the most advantageous two bedroom villa FREEHOLD on the islan…
$197,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Prices in the project range from 230,000 € to 350,000 €.  A luxury resort complex aimed a…
$379,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Prices in the project start from $245,000 The project consists of 18 two and three bedroo…
$245,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most charming islands, offers a unique escape where bicycles an…
$213,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
For sale is a chic two bedroom villa with private pool in the middle of the turquoise sea, s…
$700,100
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 1
Discover a spacious 242m2 villa with private pool, tropical garden, fully furnished just 250…
$250,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a luxurious two-bedroom villa reflecting the essence of Mediterranean Greek styl…
$386,665
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Escape to Paradise and Unleash Your Inner Surfer Discover the ultimate luxury surf villas, w…
$226,676
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a chic one bedroom villa with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turquoise …
$406,050
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Property types in West Nusa Tenggara

houses

Properties features in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go