Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
1181
Kuta Selatan
238
Canggu
183
Ubud District
118
Show more
1 221 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
A unique complex combining villas and apartments.The projected payback is 17%.Interior desig…
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
UP UP
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Description - Location: Jalan Raya Bali Cliff, Perum. Ungasan Residence, Br. Dinas…
$296,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
UP UP
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
The total area of the complex is 1900 m2, which includes the building of apartments for 12 r…
$123,742
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
UP UP
Villa 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool.Modern villa in the popular area of Bingin. In the villa you can cre…
$214,327
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
UP UP
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Species villa in Bali.Villa DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS with views of rice fields and Infiniti …
$240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
UP UP
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex ANTA OASIS three minutes from the ocean. Projected yield up to 15% F…
$230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Tabanan, Indonesia
UP UP
Studio apartment
Tabanan, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!Ocean view or gardens!Comple…
$140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom house in Wana Giri, Indonesia
UP UP
2 bedroom house
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa for investment and accommodation.Projected returns:ROI – 15.4%, payback in 6.5 ye…
$280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
Apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
View flat 101 m2, 3rd floor in the most luxurious royal hotel in Bali. First line from the …
$460,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Bali’s Pink Zone, this elegant two-bedroom villa offers the perfect …
$235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover the essence of tropical living in this thoughtfully renovated 2-bedroom villa, nest…
$229,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the vibrant tourism zone of Bingin, this one-bedroom villa offers a harmonious bl…
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
The only apartment complex on the first coastline of Bali, with the possibility of acquiring…
$250,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Property Highlight: Leasehold Villa in Touristic Area, Only 5-Minute from Bingin Beach …
$207,167
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10…
$850,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Pererenan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pererenan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Полностью меблированные апартаменты с отделкой «под ключ». Окупаемость 5-6 лет. Гарантия …
$179,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Luxury at an Unbeatable Price: Own This Stunning Leasehold 1-bed Villa in Canggu – Be…
$220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Designer panoramic apartments in the heart of Canggu. A 5-minute bike ride to Berawa Beach, …
$267,706
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury and convenience in this exquisite leasehold villa located in the peaceful …
$188,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium villa in Bali with high rental income potential!…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kelating, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kelating, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Retreat in Serene Kelating – 2-Bedroom Villa with walking Distance to the Be…
$153,121
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique villas PREDMET.BABAKAN in the popular tourist place Changu!Rental yield: up to 30% wi…
$182,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
In Berawa’s bustling center, lies a gem: a chic 3-bedroom villa that’s the epitome of luxury…
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tumbak Bayuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the serene and picturesque Tumbak Bayuh, this tropical modern 2-bedroom villa off…
$190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
An exclusive villa with a private pool in a top location of Bukit, Melasti.This villa offers…
$299,837
Leave a request

Property types in Lesser Sunda Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go