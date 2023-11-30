Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kuta

Residential properties for sale in Kuta, Indonesia

Kerobokan
13
Seminyak
13
17 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Construction comp…
€91,053
Leave a request
3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€737,532
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with Pool in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with Pool
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
€795,382
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
🔝Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг  В комплексе буде…
€163,896
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
€173,001
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€318,687
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€236,739
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kuta, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kuta, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€179,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
€187,910
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
❖ Date of construction: 3-QR 23g. ❖ Distance to the sea - 10 minutes drive to Batu Belig or…
€236,739
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kedonganan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kedonganan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa in ASAI Viliage with a swimming pool and 3 rooms that can be used as bedroo…
€600,952
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€415,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€259,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€705,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The villas are located in Berava, the most popular area of Bali, in a secluded corner. The h…
€3,20M
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€1,69M
Leave a request

Property types in Kuta

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kuta, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir