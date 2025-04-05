Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu, Indonesia

Desa Matawai Amahu
3
3 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
1 BED VILLA WITH ITS OWN POOL!!! Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working …
$96,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
3 BED VILLA WITH ITS OWN POOL!!! The villa can be used residential housing, but also as a…
$208,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Desa Matawai Amahu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Here at the Redland Property Group we have been working hard behind the scenes to uncover th…
$138,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu

houses

Properties features in Kecamatan Kata Hamu Lingu, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes