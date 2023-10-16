Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€170,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€200,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€290,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
€175,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€480,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Ormos Panagias, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€390,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€350,000
3 room townhouse in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-54 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Spalathronisia for €160.000. This 110 …
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€450,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Toroni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vourvourou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vourvourou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€350,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
€230,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€320,000

