Apartments for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

1 room apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Neos Marmaras village 150 meters from the sea. The…
€113,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in Neos Marmaras village in front of the sea. The studio is on the 1st…
€76,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Vourvourou, Greece
2 room apartment
Vourvourou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The apartment is located in Vourvouru village 500 meters from the fantastic beach. The apart…
€179,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: HPS4096 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €140.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
€140,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: HPS4097 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €135.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS4098 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €160.000 . This 80 sq. m.…
€160,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Property Code: HPS4099 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €125.000 . This 45 sq. m.…
€125,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Property Code: HPS4068 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €350.000 . This 92 sq. m…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€80,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€155,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€130,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€145,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the first…
€175,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€75,000
1 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 450 meters to the beach and…
€125,000
4 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
4 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3970 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €530.000 . This 160 sq. …
€530,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Property Code: HPS3971 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €290.000 . This 76 sq. m…
€290,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS3871 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 89 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS3872 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000 . This 89 sq. m…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS3873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €252.500 . This 90 sq. m…
€252,500
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS3874 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €252.500 . This 90 sq. m…
€252,500
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS3870 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 90 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS3866 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €255.000 . This 91 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property Code: HPS3869 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €260.000 . This 93 sq. m…
€260,000

