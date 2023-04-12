Villas for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

UAE
138 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa
Paiania, Greece
3 bath
426 m²
€ 900,000
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 495,000
Property Code: HPS3806 - Villa FOR SALE in Corfu Corfu town for €495.000 . This 160 sq. m. f…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
Villa 9 room villa
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 300,000
Property Code: 3-976 - Villa FOR SALE in Kavala Palaio Tsifliki for €300.000 . This 214 sq. …
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of living room …
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,480,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 9 room villa
Athens, Greece
5 bath
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
Kea-Tzia. ERASMOS Real Estate recommend: in a magnificent landscape overlooking the Aegean S…
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
1 bath
125 m²
€ 330,000
For Sale -- Residential Villa -- Cyclades: Kea-Tzia 125 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
Villa Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
Villa 4 room villa
Pikermi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-609 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Elani for €450.000 . This 220 sq. m. furn…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
4 bath
389 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: 1438 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 389 sq.m, 3 levels Pente…
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
3 bath
397 m²
€ 685,000
Property Code: 1388 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 397 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
3 bath
374 m²
€ 665,000
Property Code: 1383 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 374 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
382 m²
€ 675,000
Property Code: 1384 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 382 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 2 room villa
Athens, Greece
2 bath
388 m²
€ 695,000
Property Code: 1385 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 388 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
5 bath
1 000 m²
€ 2,450,000
Property Code: 1336 - FOR SALE newly built 4 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 1000 sq.m, 3 …
Villa 5 room villa
Athens, Greece
4 bath
600 m²
€ 1,650,000
Property Code: 1337 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 600 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 3 room villa
Athens, Greece
363 m²
€ 745,000
Property Code: 1256 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 363 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
222 m²
€ 570,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
260 m²
€ 650,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
227 m²
€ 580,000
Lagonisi FOR SALE Villa 4 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 2…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
225 m²
€ 550,000
ID: 1186 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 225 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
230 m²
€ 550,000
Code: 1183 - Lagonisi SOLD A newly built villa of total area of 230 sq.m. 2 levels. It consi…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
265 m²
€ 580,000
ID: 1180 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa of total area 265 sq.m. 4 levels. It consists…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
235 m²
€ 610,000
ID: 1175 - Lagonisi FOR SALE newly built villa in a complex of luxurious residences of total…
Villa 3 room villa
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 bath
275 m²
€ 655,000
George Kostakis Your Next Home Vacation - Your Next Home Call Number: 6976553482 Email: …
