  Greece
  Greece
  Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  Western Greece
  Municipality of Nafpaktia

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos
2
Nafpaktos
1
5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
Townhousein ano platanites, Greece
Townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. The o…
3 room townhousein ano platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin makyneia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
makyneia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
3 room townhousein ano platanites, Greece
3 room townhouse
ano platanites, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…

