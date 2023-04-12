Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Greece

in Kassandria
126
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
163
in Municipality of Piraeus
81
in Piraeus
81
in Municipality of Larissa
105
in Larissa
105
in demos aristotele
87
in Chania Municipality
104
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 10 bedroomsin Preveza Municipality, Greece
Duplex 10 bedrooms
Preveza Municipality, Greece
4 bath 630 m² Number of floors 2
€ 195,000
Apartment complex for sale in Mitikas, Preveza of Preveza Prefecture for 195.000€ (List…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir