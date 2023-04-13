Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kerkyras

Residential properties for sale in Corfu, Greece

Filiates
1
504 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
2 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
2 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room apartmentin Analipsi, Greece
3 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
3 room cottagein Perithia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the propert…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room housein demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room house
demos kerkyras, Greece
200 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3837 - House FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €250.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
1 room apartmentin Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment
Acharavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
3 room townhousein Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
Townhousein Peroulades, Greece
Townhouse
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
Cottage 6 roomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottagein Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
1 room apartmentin Benitses, Greece
1 room apartment
Benitses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
3 room cottagein Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Roda, Greece
3 room cottage
Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale, a 77 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, just 1 min walk from the sea! It is a on…
1 room apartmentin Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 193 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
Townhousein Lakka, Greece
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
3 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
1 room apartmentin demos kerkyras, Greece
1 room apartment
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Korakiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
The building is made of excellent quality materials. The main building consists of a maisone…
Cottage 14 roomsin Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 roomsin Afra, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Afra, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in central Greece
Townhousein Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Perivoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Perivoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 238,000
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …

Properties features in Corfu, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir