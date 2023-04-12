UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Residential properties for sale in Athens, Greece
2 399 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
68 m²
2 Floor
€ 230,000
A, Apartment 68 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 2008, n…
Apartment
Athens, Greece
34 m²
1 Floor
€ 34,000
A, Apartment 34 sq.m., 1 level, 1st floor, year of construction 1965, with energy class N/A,…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
115 m²
2 Floor
€ 250,000
A, Apartment 115 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 1975, …
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
20 m²
€ 29,000
A, Apartment 20 sq.m., furnished, ground floor, 1 level, at residential area, year of constr…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 950,000
House
Athens, Greece
€ 550,000
This unique Venetian mansion for sale in Rethymnon Crete is located in the heart of the Old …
House
Athens, Greece
€ 470,000
This beautiful villa for sale in Apokoronas, Chania, features the most impressive outdoors. …
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
2 Floor
€ 150,000
A, Apartment 60 sq.m., furnished, 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construct…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale Apartment of 89 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room studio apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
38 m²
€ 50,000
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
1 bath
118 m²
€ 470,000
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale Apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
217 m²
€ 450,000
Nea Penteli north of Athens floor maisonette of 217sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor in very good conditio…
4 room house
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 500,000
Property Code: 3-1180 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €500.000 . This 254 sq. m. H…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartment
alimos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 310,000
For sale Apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 217,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 295,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room house
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedr…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
3/1 Floor
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 150 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the fourth floor and c…
