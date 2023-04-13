UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Rooms
Number of rooms for sale in Cyprus
Cyprus
97 properties total found
Room 1 bedroom
Larnaca, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 170,059
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is loc…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 360,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 350,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Room 3 rooms
Mesogi, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 370,000
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
Room 3 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
145 m²
€ 225,000
For sale semidetached three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 145 sq.m. co…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
157 m²
€ 225,000
For sale under construction three-bedroom detached house in Klirou - Nicosia province, in a …
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
177 m²
€ 225,000
For sale under construction three-bedroom detached house in Klirou - Nicosia province, in a …
Room 4 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
139 m²
€ 235,000
For sale semi-detached four bedroom corner house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with 139 sq.m.…
Room 4 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 420,000
For sale a semi-detached four bedroom house plus office in Engomi near the Cyprus State Fair…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 265,000
For sale under construction, a three-bedroom apartment in Strovolos - province of Nicosia, o…
Room 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
183 m²
€ 550,000
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
Room 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
325 m²
€ 720,000
For sale detached four bedroom house in Dasoupolis area in Strovolos - Nicosia province. The…
Room 3 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
182 m²
€ 318,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
179 m²
€ 314,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
193 m²
€ 337,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
Room 3 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
191 m²
€ 334,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
193 m²
€ 340,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
Room 3 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
181 m²
€ 323,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
152 m²
€ 274,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 273,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 274,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
149 m²
€ 269,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
138 m²
€ 260,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
186 m²
€ 325,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
186 m²
€ 323,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
184 m²
€ 341,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 3 rooms
Cyprus, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms
184 m²
€ 325,000
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
Room 6 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 950,000
Luxurious four bedroom house for sale plus maid's room and office, in the GSP area in Strovo…
Room 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 265,000
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Kallithea area - Nicosia province, under cons…
Room 4 rooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 265,000
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Kallithea area - Nicosia province, under cons…
