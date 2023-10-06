Pool Number of rooms for sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
€360,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
€350,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Mesogi, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Mesogi, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction an independent three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol pro…
€370,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in <p>Moutagiaka</p> , Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€750,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€580,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 285 sq…
€800,000
Room 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 282 m²
For sale a detached five bedroom luxury house in Germasogia - Limassol province, with 319 sq…
€800,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€650,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€640,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€580,000
Room 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Cyprus, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€750,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€1,50M
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 472 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€1,50M
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 442 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€1,50M
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€255,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Larnaca, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Three bedroom under constructon house for sale in Xylofagou - Larnaca province. The house co…
€223,000
Room 3 rooms with yard, with swimming pool, with garden in Protaras, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with yard, with swimming pool, with garden
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
€475,000
Room 3 rooms with yard, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with yard, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
€450,000

