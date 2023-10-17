Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a semi-detached four bedroom house plus office in Engomi near the Cyprus State Fair…
€420,000
Room 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Luxurious four bedroom house for sale plus maid's room and office, in the GSP area in Strovo…
€950,000
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
€560,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Moutagiaka, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool

Moutagiaka

, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
€750,000
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with water system, with veranda in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with water system, with veranda
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Three bedroom resale house for sale in Agios Spiridonas - Limassol province, with 110 sq.m. …
€200,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€580,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
€640,000
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 463 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€1,50M
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 472 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€1,50M
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 442 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Tychonas - Limasso…
€1,50M
Room 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms with yard, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
€1,50M
Room 3 rooms with yard, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with yard, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction house in Panthea - Limassol province, in…
€450,000

