Residential properties for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

1 347 properties total found
Duplex 4 roomsin Akrotiri, Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1 Floor
€ 148,500
Studio apartment 3 roomsin Akrotiri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 97,000
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale apartment of 141 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
2 room apartmentin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 385,000
For sale Apartment of 141 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 300,000
For sale apartment of 110 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the second floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 725,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 203 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 260 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 2,785,000
For sale apartment of 260 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 512 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 512 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
5 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 662 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 287 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
235 m²
€ 685,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 235 square meters.m In Limassol. The cottage consi…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 162 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 560,000
For sale apartment of 162 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 690,000
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
For sale apartment of 140 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 229 m²
€ 630,000
Duplex for sale with an area of 229 sq.m. In Limassol. Duplex is located on 2 levels. The fi…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
4 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 201 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,431,000
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 827,000
For sale apartment of 127 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 169 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,059,000
For sale apartment of 169 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 1,221,000
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 184 m²
€ 610,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 128 m²
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
2 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 334,000
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the third floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 163 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 588,000
For sale apartment of 163 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and…
3 room apartmentin Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 248 m² 8/1 Floor
€ 930,000
For sale apartment of 248 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ninth floor and…
2 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 90 sq.m. In Limassol. Tynhaus is located on 2 levels. The…
6 room housein Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 295 m²
€ 575,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

