Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta chloraka
  5. Chloraka
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
The complex is set against a backdrop of beautiful hillsides and comprises a total of 40 one…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Superbly situated in a rarely available location in the heart of Pafos, the complex proudly …
3 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
The complex is set against a backdrop of beautiful hillsides and comprises a total of 40 one…
3 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
This complex is an elegant Mediterranean development offering contemporary apartments and ho…
3 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
This complex is an elegant Mediterranean development offering contemporary apartments and ho…
3 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
This complex is an elegant Mediterranean development offering contemporary apartments and ho…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
A two bed Townhouse is now available for sale in one of the most prestigious projects of Reg…
1 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Аpartamens located just off the “Tombs of the Kings”, close to shopping centres,…
2 room apartmentin Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 240,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir