Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. koinoteta chloraka
  5. Chloraka

Residential properties for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

67 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 448,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,393,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 940,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 218 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 973,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 940,900
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,882,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 496 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,047,300
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,104,600
For sale 1-storey villa of 282 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 228 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,405,500
For sale 1-storey villa of 437 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,921,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 586 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,063,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,022,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 247 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 5 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,198,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 583 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 5 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,231,250
For sale 1-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,454,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,022,700
For sale 1-storey villa of 243 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,039,100
For sale 1-storey villa of 253 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,039,100
For sale 1-storey villa of 253 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 3 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 981,800
For sale 1-storey villa of 249 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,186,400
For sale 1-storey villa of 332 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Villa 4 room villain Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Chloraka, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,104,600
For sale 1-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir