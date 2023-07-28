Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus

apartments
51
houses
15
66 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€ 580,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€ 435,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Livadia, this unique project offers a prime location with…
€ 410,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Livadia, this unique project offers a prime location with…
€ 310,000
2 room apartment in Aradhippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Nestled on a hillside in the tranquil residential area of Aradippou, this new modern project…
€ 317,941
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This exceptional project is situated in one of the most beautiful areas of Larnaca, offering…
€ 267,000
1 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Livadia, this unique project offers a prime location with…
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This exceptional project is situated in one of the most beautiful areas of Larnaca, offering…
€ 217,000
2 room apartment in Aradhippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradhippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Nestled on a hillside in the tranquil residential area of Aradippou, this new modern project…
€ 199,000
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 670,000
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 450,000
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
Welcome to a stylish and contemporary complex situated in the prestigious residential neighb…
€ 335,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
This new residential project is nestled in the serene and green area of Livadia, offering a …
€ 316,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Welcome to a stylish and contemporary complex situated in the prestigious residential neighb…
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Welcome to a stylish and contemporary complex situated in the prestigious residential neighb…
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This new residential project is nestled in the serene and green area of Livadia, offering a …
€ 202,000
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 350,200
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 334,750
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 287,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 244,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
An exciting new residential project is nestled in the highly sought-after area of New Marina…
€ 345,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
An exquisite new project is nested in the prestigious Livadia neighborhood of Larnaca, among…
€ 531,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
The new modern development is located in Livadia, a quiet and charming area of Larnaca, near…
€ 250,000
1 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The new modern development is located in Livadia, a quiet and charming area of Larnaca, near…
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A modern residential complex is located in Larnaca, in walking distance to the seafront and …
€ 512,000
Villa 3 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
The new upscale residential project is located in Larnaca, in the coastal region of Livadia,…
€ 448,000
1 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
A modern residential complex is located in Larnaca, in walking distance to the seafront and …
€ 206,000
Villa 2 room villa in Livadia, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
A new high-end residential complex is located in Livadia, an infrastructural area of Larnaca…
€ 295,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
An upscale residential project is located in Livadia, the most prestigious area in Larnaca, …
€ 270,000
