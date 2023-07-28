UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Cyprus
New houses in Cyprus
All new buildings in Cyprus
59
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Cyprus
Residential
Apartment in Cyprus
Penthouse
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Cyprus
Villa
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Cyprus
Luxury Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Cyprus
Shop
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Cyprus
Find an Agent in Cyprus
Real estate agencies in Cyprus
Agents in Cyprus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Cyprus
Famagusta
Aradhippou
Residential properties for sale in Aradhippou, Cyprus
apartments
51
houses
15
Clear all
66 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
3
2
211 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€ 580,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
3
1
167 m²
Welcome to a charming collection of contemporary 3- and 4-bedroom villas, perfectly designed…
€ 435,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
3
105 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Livadia, this unique project offers a prime location with…
€ 410,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
98 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Livadia, this unique project offers a prime location with…
€ 310,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Aradhippou, Cyprus
2
2
115 m²
Nestled on a hillside in the tranquil residential area of Aradippou, this new modern project…
€ 317,941
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
116 m²
This exceptional project is situated in one of the most beautiful areas of Larnaca, offering…
€ 267,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
Nestled in the picturesque area of Livadia, this unique project offers a prime location with…
€ 235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
96 m²
This exceptional project is situated in one of the most beautiful areas of Larnaca, offering…
€ 217,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Aradhippou, Cyprus
2
2
115 m²
Nestled on a hillside in the tranquil residential area of Aradippou, this new modern project…
€ 199,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
3
3
123 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 670,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
3
3
123 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 450,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
3
4
148 m²
Welcome to a stylish and contemporary complex situated in the prestigious residential neighb…
€ 335,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
3
105 m²
This new residential project is nestled in the serene and green area of Livadia, offering a …
€ 316,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
113 m²
This new luxury development is ideally located in the serene and picturesque area of Livadia…
€ 300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
101 m²
Welcome to a stylish and contemporary complex situated in the prestigious residential neighb…
€ 300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
99 m²
Welcome to a stylish and contemporary complex situated in the prestigious residential neighb…
€ 230,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
105 m²
This new residential project is nestled in the serene and green area of Livadia, offering a …
€ 202,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
3
3
120 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 350,200
Recommend
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
3
3
125 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 334,750
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
92 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 287,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
90 m²
A remarkable new project is situated in the prestigious and tranquil area of Livadia in Larn…
€ 244,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
112 m²
An exciting new residential project is nestled in the highly sought-after area of New Marina…
€ 345,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
3
2
199 m²
An exquisite new project is nested in the prestigious Livadia neighborhood of Larnaca, among…
€ 531,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
3
107 m²
The new modern development is located in Livadia, a quiet and charming area of Larnaca, near…
€ 250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
1
1
61 m²
The new modern development is located in Livadia, a quiet and charming area of Larnaca, near…
€ 140,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
3
2
110 m²
A modern residential complex is located in Larnaca, in walking distance to the seafront and …
€ 512,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
3
3
203 m²
The new upscale residential project is located in Larnaca, in the coastal region of Livadia,…
€ 448,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
1
1
51 m²
A modern residential complex is located in Larnaca, in walking distance to the seafront and …
€ 206,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
A new high-end residential complex is located in Livadia, an infrastructural area of Larnaca…
€ 295,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
2
2
90 m²
An upscale residential project is located in Livadia, the most prestigious area in Larnaca, …
€ 270,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL