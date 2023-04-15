Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

3 room housein Rab, Croatia
3 room house
Rab, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
House in the old town of Rab, 135.35 m2 A charming traditional house built around 1900, loc…
3 room housein Sarsoni, Croatia
3 room house
Sarsoni, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
House 120 m2, commercial building and building plot 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo The house with…
Villa 4 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a gorgeous remodeled secession villa in first row to the sea, just few steps away f…
Villa 5 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Renovated stone villa with sea view for sale, located near Opatija. The villa has two floors…
Villa 6 room villain Opatija, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Opatija, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Secession villa with sea view for sale, only 50 meters from the beautiful beach. It is locat…
Housein Supetarska Draga, Croatia
House
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
931 m² Number of floors 4
€ 380,000
House for reconstruction in the 1st row to the sea, 931 m2 gross, island of Rab, Supetarska …
9 room housein Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
9 room house
Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Villa 1st row to the sea, Opatija Riviera, Moščenićka Draga The villa, which is located on a…
9 room housein Kampor, Croatia
9 room house
Kampor, Croatia
16 Number of rooms 485 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Apartment building with 7 apartments, Rab, Kampor, 485 m2 The apartment house is located in …
6 room housein Selce, Croatia
6 room house
Selce, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
House 200 m2 with 3 apartments, tourist potential, Selce The house with a net usable area of…
3 room housein Sarsoni, Croatia
3 room house
Sarsoni, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
House 120 m2, commercial building and building plot 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo The house with…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
Price on request
Rijeka - first row to the sea Luxury villa in the first row to the sea with an area of 600m…
4 room housein Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
4 room house
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 299 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Luxury villa with a usable area of 299 m2 on a plot of 834 m2. It is located in a quiet and…
4 room housein Crikvenica, Croatia
4 room house
Crikvenica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 190,000
House in Crikvenica, 140 m2 with the backyard The terraced house is located in Crikvenica, …
4 room housein Stari Laz, Croatia
4 room house
Stari Laz, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 129 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
House for renovation with a surface of approximately 128,5 m2, located in Ravna Gora in the …
6 room housein Selce, Croatia
6 room house
Selce, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,230,000
Exclusive villa on a landscaped property with panoramic views, Crikvenica This remarkable an…
6 room housein Jurdani, Croatia
6 room house
Jurdani, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 100,000
Indigenous stone house with a tavern and auxiliary apartment, Obadi, Jurdani The stone house…
Villa 2 room villain Icici, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Icici, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Real Estate agents are Property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its s…
Villa 6 room villain Zidarici, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Zidarici, Croatia
42 bath 378 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Veprinac, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Veprinac, Croatia
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,100,000
Searching for a villa in the Istrian peninsula? A true pearl of the Adriatic coast, Istra is…
Villa 6 room villain Kampor, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Kampor, Croatia
5 bath 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Rab is an island in the northern Dalmatia region in Croatia, located just off the northern C…
Villa 3 room villain Bregi, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Bregi, Croatia
3 bath 180 m²
€ 1,200,000
Welcome to this true Mediterranean resort in the most stunning town of Opatija, in the Istri…
Villa 4 room villain Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Crikvenica, Croatia
4 bath 200 m²
€ 730,000
Check out this all-tailored stone mansion in Crikvenica, the Kvarner area of Croatia. Locate…
5 room housein Lokve, Croatia
5 room house
Lokve, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 320 m²
€ 700,000
Gorski Kotar, Lokve, detached house of approx. 320 m2 on two floors on a plot of 4,200 m2 of…
9 room housein Selce, Croatia
9 room house
Selce, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 10 bath 595 m²
Price on request
Crikvenica, Selce Detached house with a reconstruction project into a building of 595 m2. …
9 room housein Opatija, Croatia
9 room house
Opatija, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,400,000
Opatija, luxury villa of approx. 400 m2 on two floors, on a plot of 625 m2. A location that…

