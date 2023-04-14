Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Cottagein Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,928
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,140
A cozy house-rub from a natural calibrated round-trip of handles is an ideal choice for thos…
Cottagein Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 113,663
A modern cottage of 100% readiness is for sale in the Smolevichi district, 21 km from MKAD. …
Cottagein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
For sale cottage d. Zagorje The total area of SNB is 474.5 sq.m, the total area of 361 sq.m …
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 204,594
Dreaming of beauty and coziness? Then you definitely need to purchase this house!  By p…
Cottagein Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 223,689
Cottage d. Vysokoe ( Moscow for example, 24 km from MKAD ). Area 260 sq.m. on a plot of 23 a…
Cottagein Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,000,237
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 445,560
Sale of a cottage located in a closed village d. Baguta. Total area of SNB – 242.4 square me…
Cottagein Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
347 m²
€ 336,443
Surrounded by forests on the banks of lakes, away from the hustle and bustle is the House. S…
Cottagein Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,928
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Cottagein Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 159,129
For sale a new furnished cozy cottage. Built from the block, with insulation « Paroc », plas…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 108,207
Cottage for sale in d. Pine ! The cottage village is located 16 km from MKAD in the Moscow d…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage for sale in d. Pine 15 km from MKAD Moscow direction. 15 minutes from m. A bar. &nbs…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
Price on request
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage in a closed cottage village with fen…
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 107,298
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
157 m²
€ 116,846
A modern, warm, cozy house a 25-minute drive from Minsk, in the cottage village of Lipka. Al…
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 59,105
House for sale in Smolevichi satellite city of Minsk. Cottage village. In walking distance i…
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
350 m²
€ 120,028
For sale a house with a plot of 15 acres in a unique place 28 km from the mkad – Smolevichi …
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,417
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,417
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottagein Čarnicki, Belarus
Cottage
Čarnicki, Belarus
170 m²
€ 93,659
Cottagein Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
318 m²
€ 222,780
Cottagein Akciabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski, Belarus
103 m²
€ 78,473
Cottagein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
181 m²
€ 63,560
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 67,107
Cottagein Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
336 m²
€ 36,372
Selling a cottage in d. Elovka Smolevichi district ( 48 km from MKAD Moscow direction ) The …
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
Price on request
Excellent location of the house, Zavodlaysky, IT-village Sosnovaya, Kurgan of Glory, wellnes…
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
203 m²
€ 50,003
The house is located in a picturesque place. On a flat plot ( in the village ), between two …
Cottagein Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 57,286
Cottagein Zareccia, Belarus
Cottage
Zareccia, Belarus
400 m²
€ 75,472

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

