The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
Developers in Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
21
Pliski sielski Saviet
5
Smalyavichy
5
Drackauski sielski Saviet
3
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
3
Piekalinski sielski Saviet
2
Usiazski sielski Saviet
2
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
1
42 properties total found
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,928
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,140
A cozy house-rub from a natural calibrated round-trip of handles is an ideal choice for thos…
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 113,663
A modern cottage of 100% readiness is for sale in the Smolevichi district, 21 km from MKAD. …
Cottage
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
475 m²
Price on request
For sale cottage d. Zagorje The total area of SNB is 474.5 sq.m, the total area of 361 sq.m …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 204,594
Dreaming of beauty and coziness? Then you definitely need to purchase this house! By p…
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
258 m²
€ 223,689
Cottage d. Vysokoe ( Moscow for example, 24 km from MKAD ). Area 260 sq.m. on a plot of 23 a…
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,000,237
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 445,560
Sale of a cottage located in a closed village d. Baguta. Total area of SNB – 242.4 square me…
Cottage
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
347 m²
€ 336,443
Surrounded by forests on the banks of lakes, away from the hustle and bustle is the House. S…
Cottage
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 159,129
For sale a new furnished cozy cottage. Built from the block, with insulation « Paroc », plas…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 108,207
Cottage for sale in d. Pine ! The cottage village is located 16 km from MKAD in the Moscow d…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage for sale in d. Pine 15 km from MKAD Moscow direction. 15 minutes from m. A bar. &nbs…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
Price on request
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage in a closed cottage village with fen…
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 107,298
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
157 m²
€ 116,846
A modern, warm, cozy house a 25-minute drive from Minsk, in the cottage village of Lipka. Al…
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 59,105
House for sale in Smolevichi satellite city of Minsk. Cottage village. In walking distance i…
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
350 m²
€ 120,028
For sale a house with a plot of 15 acres in a unique place 28 km from the mkad – Smolevichi …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 226,417
Chicest manor, family nest…. If you do not call this beautiful place, it will definitely lea…
Cottage
Čarnicki, Belarus
170 m²
€ 93,659
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
318 m²
€ 222,780
Cottage
Akciabrski, Belarus
103 m²
€ 78,473
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
181 m²
€ 63,560
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 67,107
Cottage
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
336 m²
€ 36,372
Selling a cottage in d. Elovka Smolevichi district ( 48 km from MKAD Moscow direction ) The …
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
Price on request
Excellent location of the house, Zavodlaysky, IT-village Sosnovaya, Kurgan of Glory, wellnes…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
203 m²
€ 50,003
The house is located in a picturesque place. On a flat plot ( in the village ), between two …
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 57,286
Cottage
Zareccia, Belarus
400 m²
€ 75,472
Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
