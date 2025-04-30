Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
8
Zabalocki selski Savet
5
Usazski selski Savet
3
Drackauski selski Savet
3
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$297,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Beautiful two-storey cottage in the D. Poddubie ❤️ Welcome to a unique offer for those looki…
$119,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$232,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 377 m²
House for sale in the village of Gryadki, 4 minutes drive from the city of Zhodino. Distance…
$73,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in the village of Slobodka 32 km from MKAD (Pukhovichi direction…
$77,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go