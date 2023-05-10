Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

78 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 20,976
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,081
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 23,621
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 8,755
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,654
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 25,537
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 23,713
2 room apartment in Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,592
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 23,713
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 20,976
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 21,432
2 room apartment in Viasieja, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viasieja, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 19,152
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 30,005
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 28,729
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 26,357
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,250
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 19,973
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 30,005
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 44,598
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 47,334
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 33,289
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 31,921
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 33,654
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 21,888
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 15,960
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 27,269
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 26,449
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 21,797
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 40,950

