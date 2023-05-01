Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Shchuchyn District, Belarus

Shchuchyn
8
Kamienski sielski Saviet
2
Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet
1
14 properties total found
House in Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
213 m²
€ 18,164
House for sale in the agricultural town of Leshchanka, st. School, 5 km from Shchuchin. The …
4 room house in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 158 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
House in Kamienka, Belarus
House
Kamienka, Belarus
158 m²
Price on request
On sale a house with an attic in agr. Kamenka 4 km south of the Grodno highway — Schuchin — …
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 14,077
Sale of a 2-room apartment on the street. Zavodskaya, 4. The apartment is very warm and brig…
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 14,077
Sale of a 2-room apartment on the street. Zavodskaya, 4. The apartment is very warm and bri…
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,801
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,801
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 12,715
For sale 1st apartment in. Schuchin on Zavodskaya Street. Well developed infrastructure with…
House in Zheludok, Belarus
House
Zheludok, Belarus
113 m²
€ 9,990
House for sale in ag. Stomach ( Schuchinsky district ). The house is wooden, the extensions …
House in Zheludok, Belarus
House
Zheludok, Belarus
39 m²
€ 4,995
House for sale in a picturesque town. Magen is one of the oldest settlements in the region. …
2 room house in Zheludok, Belarus
2 room house
Zheludok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,995
House for sale in a picturesque town. The stomach is one of the oldest settlements in the re…
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
98 m²
€ 15,893
Selling a house, g. Schuchin, Rakovsky for example., 212 km from MKADP, a one-story resident…
2 room apartment in Shchuchyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 69 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,705
Greetings to the new owners of 3 spacious rooms. apartments!!! I will sell a 3 bedroom apart…

