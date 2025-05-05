Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Shchuchyn District, Belarus

3 room house in Razankauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Razankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale residential house in Shchuchin district 16 acres of land. The land is cultivated. O…
$3,700
House in Stancya Razanka, Belarus
House
Stancya Razanka, Belarus
Area 212 m²
A two-storey apartment building for sale. Rozhanka near Shchuchin on the railway route Mosco…
$45,000
House in Razankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Razankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A house for sale in the Shchuchinsky district. 16.7 acres of land. The land is tilled. On th…
$3,700
4 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
4 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale an isolated part of a residential building in Shchuchin on Lenin Street, 126 - a 3-r…
$59,000
3 room house in Stancya Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Stancya Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
Half of a house is for sale - a 3-room isolated apartment at the Rozhanka station, 7 km from…
$2,751
6 room house in Stancya Razanka, Belarus
6 room house
Stancya Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey apartment building for sale. Rozhanka near Shchuchin on the railway route Mosco…
$45,000
3 room house in Stancya Razanka, Belarus
3 room house
Stancya Razanka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a residential building at Art. Rozhanka 7 km from Schuchin on the path of Moscow — G…
$19,000
2 room house in Tapiliski, Belarus
2 room house
Tapiliski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale log house in Topilishki village on Dachnaya street, 3, Shchuchinsky district. Land …
$5,000
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
