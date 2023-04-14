Belarus
39
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Residential properties for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus
406 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Barysaw, Belarus
322 m²
€ 59,105
The total area of the house is 321.5 m2. Developed infrastructure: Shops, pharmacies, school…
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 42,737
4-room large cozy apartment. Brick warm house, comfortable 3rd floor with elevator. Spacious…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
382 m²
€ 122,756
If you dream of living in a modern house and have a big family, then this is an offer for yo…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 31,826
If you want to fulfill your dream of buying an apartment – this offer is for you! Bright 2-r…
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
80 m²
4/11 Floor
€ 42,646
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 53,649
House for sale with a plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Vitebsk. 武 im…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 31,735
For sale one bedroom apartment in good condition! Address: g. Borisov, Dr. Grechko, d. 23. …
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 31,371
On sale 1 bedroom apartment in a demanded area of the city on Trusov Street. House cooperati…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 25,461
One bedroom bright and very warm apartment in the city center! Address: g. Borisov, st. Marc…
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 33,190
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the street. Vatutina. Good, convenient layout. Spacious room…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 47,739
For sale a spacious, cozy 2-room apartment in a new building. The apartment has double-glaze…
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 17,277
1 to the apartment in the center! PVC window water meters, otherwise requires repair
House
Vuhly, Belarus
160 m²
€ 56,377
Brick house in a prestigious area of Borisova! Address: d. Ugly, st. Forest. ➜ Dobrotny hou…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
50 m²
€ 19,914
House for sale on a spacious plot in the center of Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Dauman …
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
91 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 47,284
Chic 4 bedroom apartment in a green area. Apartment for those who value luxury and comfort.&…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 29,552
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment in the street. Gagarin Convenient second floor, there is an elevato…
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 35,372
House
Barysaw, Belarus
76 m²
€ 25,006
Ready house with a plot in. Borisov! Address: g. Borisov, st. Petryaeva d. 51 武 課 A s…
House
Barysaw, Belarus
164 m²
€ 36,281
Spacious house on two entrances one km from Borisov to the village. A beekeeper. Suitable fo…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 29,098
Excellent one-bedroom apartment in a warm brick house, neat living condition, new plumbing, …
5 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
92 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 44,556
If you want to fulfill your dream – this offer is for you! Cozy 5-room apartment loca…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 28,188
For sale is a spacious, bright and very warm one-bedroom apartment. The house is brick. Grea…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 35,281
For sale spacious apartment with repair on the middle floor in a warm brick house! Th…
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 28,188
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 20,823
Accurate 2nd apartment for sale in. Borisov ! g. Borisov, st. Chapaeva d.13, 5/5 floor, slid…
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
84 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 41,828
House
Hara, Belarus
32 m²
€ 22,642
House in d. Mountain with a large plot! Address: d. Gora, st. Gorskaya. ➜Life outside the ci…
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 17,550
One-room apartment in Borisov in a landscaped area Address: g. Borisov, st. Chernyakhovsky, …
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 31,644
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a quiet and well-developed area of the city, at the address …
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 19,914
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of the central part of the city ( rn Stadium ) on the first hig…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
