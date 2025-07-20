  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sintra

New buildings for sale in Sintra

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex House T3
Residential complex House T3
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,17M
Area 288 m²
1 real estate property 1
Spacious and elegant home with 3 ensuite bedrooms in a private condominium in Albarraque. Features a large living room with fireplace, stylish kitchen, private garden, and a basement with laundry and parking for 2–3 cars. High-end finishes, air conditioning, and excellent natural light. The …
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Beloura
Residential complex Beloura
Sintra, Portugal
from
$1,30M
Area 166 m²
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex located in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sintra. These modern three-bedroom homes, built in 2021, offer a perfect blend of functionality and everyday comfort. Each unit features 6 bathrooms/WCs, a spacious layout, and two dedicated parking spaces. Situated…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
On the map
Realting.com
Go