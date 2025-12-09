Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance Nova Fase 2

Balance Nova represents an exclusive residential development in Mijas Costa, comprising 142 thoughtfully designed apartments and penthouses with two and three-bedroom configurations. This new-build complex distinguishes itself through panoramic Mediterranean Sea views accessible even from ground-floor units, offering residents unobstructed vistas of the Costa del Sol coastline. The development embraces a slow living philosophy, with architecture and planning centered on wellness and lifestyle harmony. Residents benefit from comprehensive communal amenities including a central swimming pool with integrated chill-out area, fully equipped gymnasium, dedicated spa facility, coworking space designed for contemporary work styles, and an elegantly appointed social club. Expansive landscaped gardens, convenient parking, and individual storage rooms complete the offering. Each residence features modern design elements with terraces providing sea views and living spaces optimized for both daily functionality and special occasions. The complex is situated within a sustainable, welcoming environment where nature, innovative architecture, and thoughtful planning converge to create a balanced lifestyle where wellbeing, rest, and enjoyment achieve perfect harmony.