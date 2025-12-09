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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance Nova Fase 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$364,048
;
3
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ID: 39565
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 78206563
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Caballeriza

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Balance Nova represents an exclusive residential development in Mijas Costa, comprising 142 thoughtfully designed apartments and penthouses with two and three-bedroom configurations. This new-build complex distinguishes itself through panoramic Mediterranean Sea views accessible even from ground-floor units, offering residents unobstructed vistas of the Costa del Sol coastline. The development embraces a slow living philosophy, with architecture and planning centered on wellness and lifestyle harmony. Residents benefit from comprehensive communal amenities including a central swimming pool with integrated chill-out area, fully equipped gymnasium, dedicated spa facility, coworking space designed for contemporary work styles, and an elegantly appointed social club. Expansive landscaped gardens, convenient parking, and individual storage rooms complete the offering. Each residence features modern design elements with terraces providing sea views and living spaces optimized for both daily functionality and special occasions. The complex is situated within a sustainable, welcoming environment where nature, innovative architecture, and thoughtful planning converge to create a balanced lifestyle where wellbeing, rest, and enjoyment achieve perfect harmony.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Balance Nova Fase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$364,048
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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