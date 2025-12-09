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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure Homes

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$244,595
;
7
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ID: 39094
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 941125635
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Calle Colmenar, 1

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This exclusive new development is located in the well-established area of Los Pacos, in Fuengirola, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol thanks to its peaceful atmosphere, excellent connections, and proximity to all essential amenities. The project consists of only 10 multi-family homes, offering an intimate and exclusive residential concept with 1- and 2-bedroom properties in a variety of layouts, designed to suit different lifestyles. The ground-floor apartments feature spacious terraces, perfect for enjoying outdoor living and the Mediterranean climate all year round, while the duplex penthouses boast spectacular private solariums that provide an extra level of privacy and comfort. Each home has been carefully designed with functional layouts, bright interiors, and high-quality finishes. The modern kitchens come fully furnished and equipped with included appliances, combining style and practicality for everyday living. Comfort is guaranteed through a ducted inverter air conditioning system and hot water production via aerothermal technology, an efficient and sustainable solution that enhances energy savings. In addition, all homes include reinforced security entrance doors and carefully selected materials to provide a modern and comfortable living experience. The development also features a versatile multi-purpose room, with the possibility of customization as a gym, coworking space, sauna, or wellness area, adapting to the needs of each owner. The building includes a lift and offers optional upgrades to further enhance exclusivity, such as a home automation system, jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen furniture, and additional appliances. Located in a privileged setting, the development is close to schools, supermarkets, restaurants, sports facilities, and public transport connections, while being just minutes away from the beach and the centre of Fuengirola. A modern and exclusive project designed to enjoy comfort, privacy, and the Mediterranean lifestyle in one of the finest residential areas of the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Azure Homes
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$244,595
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