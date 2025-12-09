Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Etherna Homes Phase II

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Exclusive residential complex composed of 144 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in six low-rise buildings.
Its avant-garde and modern design integrates perfectly with the natural surroundings, offering its residents spectacular views of the Bay of Estepona and the Valle Romano golf course.
The south orientation of the homes ensures that they all have excellent luminosity, making the most of the hours of natural light. The large windows not only allow you to enjoy the panoramic views, but also create a bright and spacious atmosphere, enhancing the feeling of comfort.
The living rooms, designed to create a fluid connection with the exterior, enhance the spaciousness of the spaces.
The residence features a full range of amenities, including a swimming pool, indoor fitness center and gourmet lounge. In addition, residents can enjoy large green areas with native species that enhance the natural beauty of the area.
Security and privacy are a priority, so the complex is gated and guarded by a security checkpoint, guaranteeing tranquility and exclusivity.
Garage and storage room included in the price.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
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Odłóż to.