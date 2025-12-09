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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Blume by Marein

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$4,88M
;
20
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ID: 39455
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 4531911
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Miasteczko
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adres
    Calle Vazquez Diaz

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An exclusive boutique development comprising just three contemporary villas. Located in the prestigious residential area of Cortijo Blanco, in Marbella, between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, this development offers the perfect balance of privacy, design, and Mediterranean lifestyle, just steps away from the beach, the promenade, beach clubs, restaurants, and all amenities. The project features exclusive villas designed with elegant, timeless architecture, spacious open-plan layouts, and finishes from leading international brands. Each home includes a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, minimalist Technal joinery, a LUTRON home automation system, underfloor heating, and carefully selected materials, all designed to ensure maximum comfort and sophistication. The development stands out for its spectacular outdoor spaces, which include a 60 m² private pool, a covered poolside bar, landscaped gardens, and an exclusive optional rooftop solarium with a plunge pool and pergola. Additionally, the villas feature high-end integrated sound systems and a comprehensive smart security system, offering total privacy and peace of mind. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Marbella’s most coveted and prestigious locations.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
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Przeglądasz
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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