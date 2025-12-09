Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Blume by Marein

An exclusive boutique development comprising just three contemporary villas. Located in the prestigious residential area of Cortijo Blanco, in Marbella, between Puerto Banús and San Pedro de Alcántara, this development offers the perfect balance of privacy, design, and Mediterranean lifestyle, just steps away from the beach, the promenade, beach clubs, restaurants, and all amenities. The project features exclusive villas designed with elegant, timeless architecture, spacious open-plan layouts, and finishes from leading international brands. Each home includes a Bulthaup kitchen with Miele appliances, minimalist Technal joinery, a LUTRON home automation system, underfloor heating, and carefully selected materials, all designed to ensure maximum comfort and sophistication. The development stands out for its spectacular outdoor spaces, which include a 60 m² private pool, a covered poolside bar, landscaped gardens, and an exclusive optional rooftop solarium with a plunge pool and pergola. Additionally, the villas feature high-end integrated sound systems and a comprehensive smart security system, offering total privacy and peace of mind. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Marbella’s most coveted and prestigious locations.