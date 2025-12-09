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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Evoque

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$510,805
;
13
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39468
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 238163897
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
An extraordinary residential project in the modern area of ​​Higuerón, designed to offer a unique experience thanks to its comprehensive selection of first-class amenities. Perched on a gentle hill in El Higuerón, a residential development designed for those seeking more than just a home: a lifestyle. Its strategic location ensures that most residences enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, framed by the serenity of the Sierra de Mijas mountains. El Higuerón has established itself as one of the most exclusive and sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol, offering tranquility, privacy, and panoramic views of the Mediterranean, surrounded by nature and first-class services, as well as unbeatable connectivity to the AP-7 motorway, Málaga Airport, and the main points of interest along the coast. In just 5 minutes by car, you'll reach the magnificent beaches of Fuengirola, including Carvajal and Los Boliches, while in just 10 minutes, you'll be within reach of the diverse gastronomic and leisure options of Fuengirola city center and Benalmádena Costa. More than just homes, it offers a refuge where comfort meets inspiration, a truly unique residential experience, where the horizon becomes part of everyday life and well-being takes center stage. The project offers a carefully curated selection of amenities designed to enhance the residential experience. Residents will have exclusive access to outdoor pools, a complete wellness area, including a fully equipped gym, sauna and hammam, as well as a gourmet room. The complex will have covered basement parking, pre-installed for electric vehicle charging. The basement also houses storage rooms for all units. A contemporary open-concept design, where spaces flow and intertwine with the outdoors, allowing nature to flow through the large windows and envelop the home in a harmonious and serene atmosphere. The home's most intimate area has been designed to emphasize calm and comfort. The orientation and layout allow for maximum use of natural light, while high-quality finishes enhance the feeling of well-being. All residences feature spacious terraces, conceived as a natural extension of the interior spaces and wide open to the horizon. The penthouses and ground floors offer the option of adding a jacuzzi.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Evoque
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$510,805
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