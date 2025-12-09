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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vesta Mare

Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$494,878
;
11
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ID: 39436
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 2105507847
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Manilva
  • Adres
    Calle Manuel de Falla

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New beachfront residential development in Manilva. Located next to the Duquesa Castle and just minutes from Duquesa Marina, enjoys a privileged setting, where historical heritage meets a vibrant offer of leisure, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment. This location combines the tranquility of a coastal town with the vitality of the Costa del Sol, an area in growth with very few new-build opportunities right on the beach. The development will feature three buildings and 145 unique residences, with a carefully curated selection of modern homes designed to suit every lifestyle: 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom residences. Each home combines sustainable architecture, premium finishes, and first-class amenities, creating the perfect balance of comfort, style, and exclusivity. Shared amenities include a communal pool, landscaped gardens, central plaza, and private parking, creating a safe, elegant, and functional environment for the whole family. Every residence has been designed to offer the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, lifestyle and design. The homes feature spacious open-plan living and dining areas that maximize natural light and seamlessly connect to the terraces. Designer kitchens allow for both style and functionality, while minimalist, elegant bathrooms complement the avant-garde aesthetic. The common areas have been thoughtfully designed to enhance well-being, foster community, and celebrate the natural beauty of the Costa del Sol. Residents will enjoy an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the Mediterranean, a children’s pool in a safe, separate area, and a fully equipped indoor gym. A multipurpose room provides space for co-working, meetings, or events, while underground parking with assigned spaces and private storage rooms included with each unit ensure comfort and convenience. The on-site Interpretive Museum, open to residents and the public, adds a unique cultural dimension to everyday life. Is not just a residence—it’s a lifestyle, a cultural experience, and a front-row seat to one of the Costa del Sol’s most exclusive locations.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Manilva, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Vesta Mare
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$494,878
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