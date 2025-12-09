Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Camarate Hills Fase II

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A complex of 36 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. Each apartment has a garage and storage room.
Gated community with swimming pool, gardens and children's playground. The design of this development succeeds in integrating the construction with its surroundings, taking full advantage of the topography of the plot to allow for breathtaking 360º views of the sea and the mountains.
All the homes have equipped kitchens, large terraces and high quality features such as hot water by aerothermics and pre-installation for charging electric vehicles. Ground floor apartments with private garden.
Located in Casares, next to the Sierra Bermeja Nature Park and within easy reach of the picturesque towns of Manilva and Estepona on the coast or Gaucín and Genalguacil a few kilometers inland.
Casares is one of the most charming of the Andalusian white villages, located between the sea and the mountains. It perfectly combines more than 2000 metres of sandy beach and clean waters for bathers, surrounded by golf courses and for hikers, Sierra Bermeja.
Just 6 minutes from the prestigious Finca Cortesin Golf Club, as well as other nearby golf courses such as Sotogrande, Estepona and Marbella, make the golf offer very attractive.
The fun and entertainment are guaranteed, as well as tranquillity and nature.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Casares, Hiszpania
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
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