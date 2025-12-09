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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luminal Homes

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$321,329
;
19
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ID: 39467
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1144147406
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Fuengirola
  • Adres
    Calle Malvarrosa, 1

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover a new way of living on the Costa del Sol with this exclusive development of 218 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes, located in the heart of Los Pacos, one of the most sought-after residential areas of Fuengirola. This innovative project has been conceived under the concept of “resort-style living”, designed for those who wish to enjoy a comfortable, relaxed lifestyle surrounded by services, in a peaceful environment, well connected and just 5 minutes by car from the beach. The development enjoys a strategic location, with excellent road connections to Fuengirola town centre, Málaga city, the international airport, and the rest of the Costa del Sol. Nearby, you will find everything you need for daily life: schools, sports centres, supermarkets, restaurants, parks, and public transport. The homes stand out for their contemporary and elegant design, with optimized layouts and high-quality materials. All units are completely exterior, featuring large windows that flood the interiors with natural light and open onto spacious private terraces, some of them with the option of adding a private pool—perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean climate all year round. Each home comes with a state-of-the-art climate control system, designed to ensure energy efficiency and maximum thermal comfort in every season. Kitchens are delivered fully furnished and equipped, with the option of personal upgrades to suit your taste and needs. In addition, some layouts allow for flexible spaces thanks to optional movable partitions, making it possible to connect the living room with the adjoining bedroom. The communal areas have been carefully designed for the enjoyment of the whole family, with a modern, sustainable, and functional approach. Amenities include: - Swimming pool for adults and children. - Landscaped gardens with low-water-demand vegetation. - Fully equipped gym. - Sauna and wellness room. - Coworking space, ideal for remote working. - Communal laundry facilities. This project demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, integrating eco-friendly solutions that reduce the consumption of natural resources. Whether you are looking for your ideal home on the Costa del Sol or a profitable investment in a high-demand area, this development in Los Pacos represents a unique opportunity. Here, you will not only find a property but a lifestyle—where every day feels like being on holiday. Design, comfort, sustainability, and location come together to offer you a home created to live and enjoy.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Fuengirola, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
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