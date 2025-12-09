  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Benahavis
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany

Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$12,86M
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39221
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1782646830
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benahavis

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Situated in the exclusive gated enclave of El Madroñal, it is synonymous with sophistication. Set on a spacious plot in Benahavís, this extraordinary home offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline and surrounding mountains. The villa is framed by landscaped gardens, where an infinity pool and serene water feature elevate the outdoor experience, creating a haven of tranquillity and refined leisure. The villa's striking contemporary design invites natural light to flood the interiors through expansive glass elements, highlighting the seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The open-plan layout ensures a harmonious flow, while the generous terraces provide the ideal setting for relaxing and entertaining. From elegant chill-out corners to a sunken seating area, an outdoor kitchen and an alfresco dining area, it offers a variety of options for outdoor living. Inside, state-of-the-art cuisine and meticulously curated interiors embody timeless elegance. The six luxuriously appointed bedrooms include an exquisite master suite with private terrace, dressing room and spa-like bathroom, all designed to maximise comfort and style. This Villa is further distinguished by its impressive array of amenities, including a spa with indoor pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a cinema room and a leisure lounge with bar and wine cellar. It comes fully furnished for your convenience. Situated within a secure and gated community, the villa offers easy access to nearby centres such as Nueva Andalucía and San Pedro de Alcántara.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benahavis, Hiszpania

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sunny Golf Estepona Fase 3
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$443,683
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa LOOA Estepona
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$583,614
Zespół mieszkaniowy Talasa Caelus
Denia, Hiszpania
od
$287,860
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Carat Phase 3
Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$935,148
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Breeze
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$784,978
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$12,86M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cerrado Heights
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$1,48M
We present a unique opportunity to acquire a carefully designed villa in one of the quietest and most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol: Cerrado del Águila. This newly built, south-facing villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is part of a luxury development comprised of ju…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Marine Hills Fase 1
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$665,525
New residential development of apartments, penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona. The development is being built in two independent phases. Phase 1 includes blocks 1 to 9 comprisng of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and 8 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with stunning sea …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Madroñal Manresa
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$5,63M
VILLA WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN MADROÑAL. Once completed, the market value of a similar project will range between 10,000,000 and 11,500,000 euros. The price of a comparable villa from other developers starts at 7.500.000 euros. This investment model allows our clients to become master …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje