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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Navigolf Suites 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$489,189
;
7
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ID: 39504
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1922451698
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Mar de Alboran, 2

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Phase 2 of the residential complex, which includes 32 apartments in blocks 6 and 7. Large outdoor areas include a swimming pool for residents' exclusive use. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas. All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces. Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes. Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end. In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Navigolf Suites 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$489,189
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