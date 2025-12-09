  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. San Roque
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Evania de la Reserva

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Evania de la Reserva

San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$4,43M
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39507
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1180391905
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Miasteczko
    San Roque

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
This villa is located in La Reserva de Sotogrande, one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern Europe, where privacy, security, and close contact with nature come together in perfect harmony. Surrounded by expansive green spaces, with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling landscape of world-class golf courses, this location offers a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle, deeply connected to its surroundings. Its proximity to prestigious golf clubs, polo facilities, a beach club, and high-end lifestyle amenities makes La Reserva a truly unique destination for those seeking excellence and discretion. This property is situated on a 3,050 m² lot, with 562 m² of built space distributed over two floors, featuring a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The villa stands out for its architecture, defined by the interplay of volumes and the combination of materials, creating a strong and distinctive identity. Its contemporary lines adapt to the terrain, creating different levels and outdoor spaces that enrich the home and reinforce its presence in the landscape. Every element has been designed to provide depth, rhythm, and a clear architectural character. The home’s interiors reflect the same architectural language, with open spaces arranged in a fluid and natural way.

Lokalizacja na mapie

San Roque, Hiszpania
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Altoasis Phase I
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$534,980
Apartamentowiec Nadmorskie Domy z Solariami i Basenem w Maladze
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$715,987
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Palo Alto Villas
Ojen, Hiszpania
od
$3,87M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Bougaivillea Rosa
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$3,07M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$2,95M
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Evania de la Reserva
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$4,43M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Domy z Widokiem na Góry i Morze w La Nucia Alicante
La Nucia, Hiszpania
od
$409,088
Rok realizacji 2027
2- i 3-Pokojowe Domy w La Nucia, Niedaleko Benidorm i Altei Nieruchomości znajdują się w La Nucia, spokojnym miasteczku na Costa Blanca, w prowincji Alicante. Położone w malowniczym, naturalnym otoczeniu, w pobliżu renomowanego kompleksu sportowego Ciudad Deportiva, oferują doskonałe warunki…
Agencja
TEKCE Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$796,355
Located in an area in full expansion, in arroyo enmedio, southwest of Estepona. The southern part of the project has fantastic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the African continent, on the north side you can enjoy spectacular views of the mountains. The 2-bedroom apartments h…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Higueron Bay Residences
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$645,048
Spectacular new development of only 60 luxury apartments in the most sought-after area of El Higuerón, in a gated exclusive community with gym, heated pool, jacuzzis and coworking space, 500m to the beach promenade and all services, and 300m to the Carvajal train station with direct access t…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje