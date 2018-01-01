Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -400M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 Penthouse - 49 m² - 109,000 GBP
1+1 - 78 m² - 155,000 GBP
2+1 - 93 m² - 219,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2026
FACILITIES:
24/7 maintenance service
Communal pools
Cafe
Restaurants
Sunbathing areas
Landscaped gardens: fully designed & planted
Playground for children
Basketball Court
Central generator system
Parking space for each apartment
Bicycle path
Indoor swimming pool
Fitness area
Hammam
Massage and relaxing room
Mini bar
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-615
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach
– Distance to the sea -600M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 – 49 - 61m2
1+1 – 69 - 87m2
2+1 – 110 - 140m2
3+1 –165 - 180m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 2023
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool (80M)
Children's swimming pool
Aquapark
Restaurant
Cafe
Fitness
Sauna
Jacuzzi
Green Area
Child Nursery
Mini club
Beauty Parlour
Activity Centre (Billiards, Bowlin, Game Machines.)
Chess Area
Running, Cycling Area
Disabled Routes
Market
Souvenir shops
Laundry
Rent a car
Reception
Housekeeping
Maintenance and Repair
Solar Energy Environmental Lights
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay,
meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
About Cyprus/ Long Beach:
Cyprus Courtyard is the shining star of the Mediterranean and is known for its natural beauty. Its beaches attract many investors.