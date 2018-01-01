  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€125,063
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-802

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia

  • Distance to the sea -400M
  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
  • Ercan Airport – 15 km

AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:

  • 1+0 Penthouse - 49 m² - 109,000 GBP
  • 1+1 - 78 m² - 155,000 GBP
  • 2+1 - 93 m² - 219,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: March 2026

FACILITIES:

  •  24/7 maintenance service
  • Communal pools
  • Cafe 
  • Restaurants
  • Sunbathing areas
  • Landscaped gardens: fully designed & planted 
  • Playground for children
  • Basketball Court 
  • Central generator system
  • Parking space for each apartment
  • Bicycle path
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness area
  • Hammam
  • Massage and relaxing room
  • Mini bar

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Parking
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 59.0 – 88.0
Price per m², EUR 2,021 – 2,120
Apartment price, EUR 125,063 – 177,842
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 103.0
Price per m², EUR 2,440
Apartment price, EUR 251,274
New building location
Agirda, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence Alpcan Towers Key West
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€76,729
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€91,790
Residential quarter AquaMarine (Bogaz Mansion)
Monarga, Northern Cyprus
from
€172,105
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€143,421
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€186,302
You are viewing
Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€125,063
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€183,579
Completion date: 2025
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€180,092
Area 69–163 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-615   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -600M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 – 49 - 61m2 1+1 – 69 - 87m2 2+1 – 110 - 140m2 3+1 –165 - 180m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2023   FACILITIES: Swimming pool (80M) Children's swimming pool Aquapark Restaurant Cafe Fitness Sauna Jacuzzi Green Area Child Nursery  Mini club Beauty Parlour Activity Centre (Billiards, Bowlin, Game Machines.) Chess Area Running, Cycling Area Disabled Routes Market Souvenir shops Laundry Rent a car Reception Housekeeping Maintenance and Repair Solar Energy Environmental Lights   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus/ Long Beach: Cyprus Courtyard is the shining star of the Mediterranean and is known for its natural beauty. Its beaches attract many investors. 
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
from
€137,684
Completion date: 2023
Realting.com
Go