  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-151 Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu

Apartment in a new building NCP-151 Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu

Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$299,204
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27032
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Klepini

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu, offering 32 eco-conscious villas with panoramic sea views. Surrounded by forest and just 1km from beaches, schools, and resorts, it delivers a private, high-quality lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Key Points:

  • Panoramic sea views from all villas in a peaceful top mountain location

  • Eco-conscious design with natural materials and forest-adjacent setting

  • 32 total villas, developed for privacy, luxury, and modern Mediterranean living.

 

Available Apartment Types:

This carefully curated development offers two villa styles to suit both families and couples

  • 2+1 Townhouses
     

  • 3+1 Private Villas 

 

Location Highlights:

Perfectly positioned to offer serenity, natural beauty, and convenience all at once

  • 1 km to Blue Flag beach & seafront restaurants

  • 600 meters to Nejat British School

  • 1 km to Merit Diamond / Crystal Hotels

  • 5 km to Kyrenia city center

  • Direct access to walking paths, forest, and mountain trails

 

Facilities:

Bellapais Villas integrates modern lifestyle amenities with natural beauty

  • 250 m² communal swimming pool

  • Pool bar with mountain and sea views

  • Tropical/Mediterranean landscape design

  • Private garages for each home

  • Green areas, complex lighting & recreation spaces

  • Satellite, internet & phone infrastructure

 

Payment Options:

The project offers a flexible plan with 50% down payment and 50% payable in monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly installments until key delivery in June 2025.


About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 175.0
Price per m², USD 2,370
Apartment price, USD 414,806
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², USD 2,602
Apartment price, USD 299,204

Location on the map

Klepini, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter My House Premier
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
Residential complex KVARTIRY S 3 SPALNYaMI V KOMPLEKSE V ChATALKOY
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,621
Residential complex Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,678
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-151 Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$299,204
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Residential quarter MEDITERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$417,957
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
UP UP
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Residential complex MAKI HILL PARK
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
from
$310,319
The year of construction 2025
Experience luxury living with breathtaking Mediterranean views at Maki Hill Park located in Bogaz, Iskele Region General Services First Class workmanship Dark Color Double Glazed PVC Windows ISO brick Heat and cold resistant insulation on the ceiling Wood and gross concrete …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,718
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications