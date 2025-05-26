Apartment in a new building NCP-151 Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu

About the Project:
Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu, offering 32 eco-conscious villas with panoramic sea views. Surrounded by forest and just 1km from beaches, schools, and resorts, it delivers a private, high-quality lifestyle in harmony with nature.
Key Points:
Panoramic sea views from all villas in a peaceful top mountain location
Eco-conscious design with natural materials and forest-adjacent setting
32 total villas, developed for privacy, luxury, and modern Mediterranean living.
Available Apartment Types:
This carefully curated development offers two villa styles to suit both families and couples
2+1 Townhouses
3+1 Private Villas
Location Highlights:
Perfectly positioned to offer serenity, natural beauty, and convenience all at once
1 km to Blue Flag beach & seafront restaurants
600 meters to Nejat British School
1 km to Merit Diamond / Crystal Hotels
5 km to Kyrenia city center
Direct access to walking paths, forest, and mountain trails
Facilities:
Bellapais Villas integrates modern lifestyle amenities with natural beauty
250 m² communal swimming pool
Pool bar with mountain and sea views
Tropical/Mediterranean landscape design
Private garages for each home
Green areas, complex lighting & recreation spaces
Satellite, internet & phone infrastructure
Payment Options:
The project offers a flexible plan with 50% down payment and 50% payable in monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly installments until key delivery in June 2025.
About us:
