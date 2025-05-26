Apartment in a new building NCP-151 Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu

About the Project:

Bellapais Villas is a boutique mountainside development in Incesu, offering 32 eco-conscious villas with panoramic sea views. Surrounded by forest and just 1km from beaches, schools, and resorts, it delivers a private, high-quality lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Key Points:

Panoramic sea views from all villas in a peaceful top mountain location

Eco-conscious design with natural materials and forest-adjacent setting

32 total villas, developed for privacy, luxury, and modern Mediterranean living.

Available Apartment Types:

This carefully curated development offers two villa styles to suit both families and couples

2+1 Townhouses



3+1 Private Villas

Location Highlights:

Perfectly positioned to offer serenity, natural beauty, and convenience all at once

1 km to Blue Flag beach & seafront restaurants

600 meters to Nejat British School

1 km to Merit Diamond / Crystal Hotels

5 km to Kyrenia city center

Direct access to walking paths, forest, and mountain trails

Facilities:

Bellapais Villas integrates modern lifestyle amenities with natural beauty

250 m² communal swimming pool

Pool bar with mountain and sea views

Tropical/Mediterranean landscape design

Private garages for each home

Green areas, complex lighting & recreation spaces

Satellite, internet & phone infrastructure

Payment Options:

The project offers a flexible plan with 50% down payment and 50% payable in monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly installments until key delivery in June 2025.



